Ant and Dec to go head-to-head with Holly Willoughby for best presenter at NTAs Who will take home the coveted award?

The shortlist for the National Television Awards is finally here, and sees the best of British telly talent competing for the coveted awards. After plenty of speculation as to whether Ant and Dec would be nominated this year after Ant dropped out of their projects in April after a drink driving arrest, the pair have indeed been nominated for the Best TV Presenter title for the 18th year in a row. What's more, the pair will be going head-to-head with Dec's co-host for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and This Morning presenter – Holly Willoughby!

Ant and Dec have been nominated for the 18th year in a row

The pair's popular show Saturday Night Takeaway has also been nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while Dec received a separate nomination in the same category for I'm a Celebrity. All Round to Mrs Brown's, Love Island and The Graham Norton Show were also nominated in the same category.

READ: Holly Willoughby stuns in dramatic black gown on the first episode of Dancing on Ice

Loading the player...

Holly's This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield has also been nominated for the Best TV Presenter award, and Dermot O'Leary teased the pair about it on This Morning, saying: "Holly and Phil are against each other in Best Presenter… this is Sharks and Jets territory this is very exciting… Why didn't you put yourselves together and do an Ant and Dec on this? So yeah you're up again each other." Holly and Phil pointed that Ant and Dec always win the award, with Holly saying: "This is the Ant and Dec award, however." Meanwhile, shows including Britain's Got Talent, Dancing on Ice, Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice UK, The X Factor have been nominated for Best Talent Show, while A Discovery of Witches, Girlfriends, Killing Eve, The Cry and Bodyguard received nods for New Drama Talent Show.

READ: Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning - and wait 'til you see her skirt