Phillip Schofield gives away big Dancing on Ice secret involving him and Holly Willoughby Now this is interesting…

Phillip Schofield has given fans an insight into the work that goes into making hit show Dancing on Ice ahead of its new series on Sunday night. The This Morning host – who is presenting the skate show once again with Holly Willoughby – shared a picture on Instagram Stories of an emergency script, which had been made incase Holly or himself fall ill during the show. The covering presenter will be set to say: "I am afraid Holly/ Phil has been taken ill. She's/he's being looked after by our medic and we will keep you updated on their progress." Phil wrote next to the script: "Good to have a plan for everything!!"

Phillip Scofield revealed what happens if he or Holly Willoughby gets taken ill

Fingers crossed the emergency script will never have to be used, as both Phil and Holly prepare to welcome a new set of celebrities onto the ice to battle it out in the competition. This year's stars include Gemma Collins, Coronation Street's Jane Danson and Loose Women's Saira Khan. Ahead of the show, Holly shared a picture of herself at the studio, wrapped up warm in a winter coat. "Day 1, Dancing on Ice, let's go," she wrote next to the image. Dancing on Ice is extra-special for Holly and Phil, who began presenting together on the show for the first time in 2006. Their on-screen chemistry lead to Holly being asked to join Phil on This Morning when Fern Britton left in 2009.

Holly Willoughby shared the first sneak preview of the show's set

Fans are looking forward to seeing Holly and Phil reunite, after the pair were separated for a few weeks towards the end of 2018. Holly stepped in for Ant McPartlin alongside Declan Donnelly on I'm A Celebrity, while Phil was joined by Rochelle Humes on the This Morning sofa in Holly's absence.

It isn’t just Holly and Phil's potential absence that has been covered in case of an emergency, but the judges too. Ashley Banjo recently admitted that he might have to miss some of the series if his wife Francesca goes into labour. Chatting to Radio Times about expecting his first child, he explained: "I would miss the show [if Francesca went into labour]. It's kind of a double-edged sword where you'd be gutted that you'd miss the show, but I'd have to be straight out. I'm not missing the birth of my first child! I'd be gone."

