Holly Willoughby is finally back on This Morning, and we are so happy to see her! The blonde beauty lit up the screen in a fresh new outfit that put her back on the fashion map and the 37-year-old wore a cheerful, pastel blue roll neck from Jigsaw, which she teamed with a stunning pleated skirt from Reiss. The 'Lolita' skirt fell just past her knee in an on-trend, midi length and was cut with razor-sharp knife pleats. We loved the graphic print and the coral and grey colourway. Priced at £155, it's admittedly not a cheap buy, but one that could be styled in numerous ways - with a crisp white shirt tucked in, or a chunky knit, and perhaps teamed with a stylish blazer.

Mother-of-three Holly looked remarkably fresh despite her action-packed evening on Sunday. The TV star co-hosted the new series of Dancing on Ice and kicked off the show with a bang - rocking a dramatic black lace gown by Roland Mouret that had glitter lace detail at the straps.

She was also dripping in Jessica McCormack diamonds as she stepped on the ice. We sadly didn't get a glimpse of her Gina shoes on screen, but luckily Holly's stylist Angie Smith shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Holly's shoes on Instagram and wow - talk about channelling her inner Cinderella! The designer heels were encrusted with diamonds and even had a layer of feathers at the buckle.

Holly's beauty look was put together by Patsy O'Neill - the only makeup artist that she works with.

Holly is very fond of her glam squad when it comes to her TV looks and always mentions them in interviews. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO!.

