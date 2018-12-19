Holly Willoughby breaks silence and reveals why she won't be returning to I'm A Celebrity What do you make of this news?

Holly Willoughby's presence on this year's I'm A Celebrity proved to be a huge hit with viewers of the popular show, so much so that many have been hoping that she will be asked back to present the 2019 series. However, Holly has broken her silence after the speculation surrounding her future with the show, and confirmed at the Dancing on Ice press launch on Tuesday that it was a one off adventure. She told The Sun: "This was a one off, once in a lifetime adventure. I'll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it. That was the thing I was most jealous of. Here I am standing here while you're all drinking red wine at home in front of the fire and I'm in the rain in the jungle."

Holly Willoughby has revealed presenting I'm A Celeb was a one off

Having stepped in for Ant McPartlin, it has not yet been confirmed whether he will be reprising his role next November, although he is returning to TV for Britain's Got Talent at the start of the new year. With Holly's presence on the show, the ratings soared throughout the series, hitting a peak of 11.9 million viewers on the first episode, the programme's highest rated launch in the past five years. It was also the biggest overnight rating of 2018 outside of World Cup matches.

Holly's three children joined her for the adventure

Holly had the best time working alongside Declan Donnelly, and told her co-host during the show's finale: "I've absolutely loved it, I've had the time of my life." Both Holly and Dec were delighted when Harry Redknapp was crowned king of the jungle, and Holly shared a photo of themselves posing with him on Instagram, writing: "Yaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last three weeks. Congratulations King Harry. @Imacelebrity it's been the most wonderful adventure… it's been a dream. Thank you for having me, jam roly polys all round!"

It wasn’t just Holly who enjoyed a new adventure in Australia, but her family too. The This Morning host took her three children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, three, with her, as well as her parents and husband Dan Baldwin – although he could only stay for a short amount of time due to work commitments. After the show wrapped, Holly revealed that her children loved visiting her on set. Speaking on This Morning, she told Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes via a video link: "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time. They loved it and being on the beach. It's been a one-off bit of heaven."

