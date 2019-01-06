Holly Willoughby stuns in dramatic black gown on the first episode of Dancing on Ice The blonde beauty kicks off the show in style

We've seen the trailer, the lineup has been announced and now the wait is over - Dancing on Ice 2019 is back! Fronted by our favourite duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the skating show started with a bang. Now, as much as we love watching all those pirouettes, we always love to see what Holly, 37, will wear and we were certainly not disappointed. The stunning mother-of-three pulled out all the stops with her first look - a dramatic black lace gown by Roland Mouret, paired with Gina shoes. She also dripped in Jessica McCormack diamonds as she stepped on the ice. As always, the TV star's look was put together by Angie Smith, who gave her own followers a sneak peek into HW's DOI wardrobe last month. The stylist shared some pictures of all the diamonds she had collected for Hollys accessories and wow, talk about icing it up!

Holly in Roland Mouret

We knew that the This Morning co-host would step out in mega glam attire for the show because last month - at the show's official photocall at the Natural History Museum - Holly wore a movie-star style frock in a breathtaking festive red.

Full-length and fabulous, the £1425 asymmetric number came complete with an enormous black bow on the shoulder by high end brand Rebecca de Ravenel. She added a splash of red lipstick and rocked black strappy sandals. Her her icy blonde hair looked coiffed to perfection as always.

We have always admired Holly's confidence when it comes to her wardrobe - something she feels very passionate about.

"When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate," Hear hear!