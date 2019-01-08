Fans question why Ant and Dec have been nominated for an NTA as a duo - as they call for Dec to go alone What do you think about their NTA nomination?

Ant and Dec received the exciting news that they have been nominated for a National Television Award for Best TV Presenter for the 18th time on Monday, but some fans are less than pleased with the news that the pair had been nominated as a duo – particularly as Dec presented several shows without Ant in 2018. Piers Morgan was among those to discuss the pair being nominated together. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: ""I was joking about Ant and Dec being nominated for the NTAs when one of them hasn't done any work this year. It has happened."

Ant and Dec have been nominated as a pair

He continued: "They'll win, even though Ant has basically been sat on his backside, walking his dog for the last year." Some fans agreed with Piers, with one writing: "Just seen a tweet saying Ant and Dec should win the NTAs 2019... I can't remember Ant presenting ANYTHING in 2018????" Another person added: "Let's be real, Holly Willoughby should win the NTA for best host this year. Or let just Dec have it."

Ant took a break from April 2018 after being arrested for drink driving. He released a statement confirming that he would take the rest of the year off to focus on his recovery, which read: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year." Dec has been supportive of his best friend throughout, and added: "I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

