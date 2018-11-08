Ant and Dec reminisce on hilarious I'm a Celeb moment ahead of new series This will be the first year Dec will present the show without Ant

It's not long to go before Declan Donnelly presents I'm a Celebrity with Holly Willoughby instead of Ant McPartlin for the first time in the show's history, and ahead of the series premiere the presenting pair retweeted a hilarious video from the 2010 series of the show, which showed footage of Gillian McKeith fainting during a Bush Tucker Trial. The caption read: "Only 10 days until #ImACeleb is back! Remember when Gillian fainted approximately 10,000 times?" Fans were quick to comment on the funny clip, with one writing: "This was my favourite lol. Gillian was definitely in my top five campmates ever!"

Ant and Dec retweeted a hilarious video

Another person added: "It is a shame Ant isn't doing it, I'm sure @hollywills will be just as much fun." Holly opened up about taking over from Ant for the 2018 series in a statement which read: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit."

She continued: "Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!" Ant also spoke about missing out on presenting the show to concentrate on his recovery after he caused a car crash from drink driving back in April, writing: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

