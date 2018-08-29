Ant and Dec look exactly the same in incredible throwback photo with Cat Deeley This is uncanny!

Ant and Dec just don't age! The popular TV duo shared a throwback photo of themselves and Cat Deeley on their first ever day presenting SMTV Live back in 1998 on Instagram on Wednesday to mark its 20 year anniversary, and it went down a treat with fans. The photo saw the trio beaming at the camera, and was captioned: "20 years ago today, on August 29th 1998, #smtvlive and #cdukappeared on our tellyboxes for the first time. We haven’t changed a bit eh @catdeeley!? D #tv #nostalgia #1990s#wonkeydonkey #chums." Nostalgic, one follower wrote in the comments section: "I can't believe this was 20 years ago," while another said: "Loved that show! You guys all look the same." A third pleaded: "Bring it back!"

Ant and Dec with Cat Deeley in 1998

The photo was posted on the same day that it was confirmed that Ant – who has been taking time off from work following his drink-driving arrest earlier in the year – would be replaced on this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here by his good friend, Holly Willoughby. The This Morning host revealed that she would be simply keeping Ant's shoes warm for a little bit rather than taking his place. She said: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery."

MORE: Ant and Dec tweet about ego and letting go of hate

The trio were much-loved on SMTV Live

READ: How Dec predicted Holly Willoughby would join I'm A Celeb a year ago

She added: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!" The news comes weeks after both ITV and Ant revealed he would not be presenting the popular reality TV show after extending his leave of absence into next year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.