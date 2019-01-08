Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe confronts Maya Stepney about her secret Will the schoolteacher finally be caught out?

Emmerdale's dark grooming storyline will reach new heights next week when a suspicious David Metcalfe questions Maya Stepney about her suspicious behaviour. The schoolteacher has been manipulating teenager Jacob Gallagher for months now, and David starts to cotton on that something isn’t quite right. Elsewhere, Cain Dingle threatens to lose everything when he confesses to Joe Tate's murder to a distraught Debbie. And when things get too much for him, he lashes out on Moira – but will she be able to forgive him? Bob Hope continues to struggle with his finances, which will see him take new measures, while Sam Dingle surprises Lydia and Belle.

Will Maya Stepney finally get caught out?

David Metcalfe suspects Maya Stepney

Maya receives a topless selfie from Jacob, but he doesn’t react well when she fails to reply. To get her attention, the schoolboy sends her another picture, but when Maya realises, she's left horrified as her phone is still in the shop. After snatching her phone away from Amba, Priya is left suspicious of Maya's frantic behaviour, and alerts David of her suspicions. Maya is unimpressed with Jacob for sending the picture and tells him off, but the pair later worry when David questions Maya over her behaviour. Will he discover what's going on under his roof before Jacob gets more hurt?

Cain attacks Moira after his world falls apart

Cain Dingle reaches breaking point

Debbie is asked to identify a body, and Cain offers to take her place – later revealing that it wasn’t Joe. Cain can't take it anymore after a tearful Debbie tells him that she can't moved n without knowing what happened to Joe, and he finally confesses to his daughter that he killed him – with devastating consequences. Things get even worse when Debbie finds out that Graham was involved in Joe's death, and later that Moira knew too. Cain struggles with everything falling apart around him, and loses his temper – pushing Moira againt the wall. Has he lost Moira as well?

Bob worries about his money problems

Bob Hope continues to struggle

Bob's financial situation is leaving him feeling desperate, and when Chas agrees to pay him and the rest of the Woolpack staff a bonus, he realises that it won't do much to help his money problems. After realising just how much accommodation costs, Bob catches an advert for a homeless shelter.

