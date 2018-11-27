Emmerdale spoilers: Who does Daz Spencer run over in hit and run? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 December to Friday 7 December

Emmerdale viewers are in for a dramatic countdown to Christmas – and that's before any of the festivities even begin! Next week will see Daz Spencer land himself in big trouble after having a drink too many and getting behind the wheel of his car, which had been abandoned by Leanna, Noah and Amelia, who decided to go joyriding in it. Daz's risk takes a dangerous turn when a distraction causes him to run someone over. But just who is it? Elsewhere, Maya Stepney and Jacob Gallagher end up kissing, while Bob Hope and Brenda Walker reunite after the twins are ill, and it doesn’t take long for Bob to try and rekindle their relationship…

The village's teenagers get up to no good

Noah, Leanna and Amelia get in trouble

Leanna convinces Noah to join her in flooding the school as part of a prank, and back in the village, Amelia is convinced to help them cause havoc at the vets. However, when Daz has words with Noah over Amelia's involvement, the teen is inspired to get his own back on him, seeing Noah and Leanna breaking into Dale Head to find the keys to Daz's car, convincing a worried Amelia to take part. The trio go on a joyride in the car, but Amelia begs them to stop and argues with Leanna, which causes the car to swerve. The pair then process what has happened and abandon the car.

Daz makes a bad mistake

Daz in hit and run horror

Daz is proud when he gets a company car with his new job, and is even more pleased when his new boss Trish appears to be flirting with him. However, after a few drinks in a meeting with her, Daz misreads the signals, and is left embarrassed after he is put in his place when Trish reveals she is married during their taxi ride. Daz decides to get out the taxi in a state, but leaves his phone and wallet behind. However, after finding his car in the middle of the field – which had been abandoned by Leanna, Noah and Amelia – Daz decides to risk driving home, leading to life-changing consequences when he realises he has knocked someone over…

Maya and Jacob get closer

Maya and Jacob kiss

Jacob is left mortified when David asks Liv about their relationship, which causes Liv to insist that they are nothing more than friends. Admitting he lied, Jacob storms off, and when asked by Maya if he lied to make her jealous, Jacob admits the truth, causing Maya to kiss him, but quickly pulls away. The following day, Maya makes it clear to Jacob that they can't tell anyone what happened, leaving the teenager confused. When Maya says that she will move out, Jacob feels worse when he sees how upset David is. But will they decide to tell him the truth?

Will Brenda kiss Bob back?

Bob and Brenda to get back together?

Bob has hope of a second chance with Brenda after they reunite to look after the twins when they are ill. Brenda is firm with the twins that they won't be getting back together after she sees how hopeful they are at the idea, but when the pair enjoy a glass of wine together, Bob makes a move and leans in to kiss her. But will this make her change her mind?

