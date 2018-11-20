Emmerdale spoilers: Debbie Dingle to find out the truth about Joe Tate's death? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 26 November to Friday 30 November 18

This week in Emmerdale, Graham Foster continues to struggle with his guilt over Joe Tate's death, and threatens to expose the truth to Noah and Debbie. There are also plenty of relationship dramas, as Bernice Blackstock and Dr Cavanagh are put to the test after their daughters Gabby and Leanna plot together in an attempt to split them up. Jacob continues to struggle with his growing feelings for Maya while pretending to date Liv , and Noah lands himself in trouble in a bid to impress Leanna. Cain, meanwhile, is troubled by his memories and part to play on the night of Joe's death – just what will he do next?

Graham to reveal the truth about Joe's death?

Graham continues to self-destruct and after getting drunk and heading out, Megan attempts to talk him out of getting in his car to drive. However, Graham mistakes her kindness and tries to kiss her, but is left mortified when she pulls away, leaving Meghan worried about what he will do next. Graham is then approached by Noah who what to talk about Joe, and so the pair go on a walk to Butlers Farm, where Graham tells Noah it will be where he finds the answers to Joe's disappearance. However, when Debbie answers the door, she's left shocked when Graham gives away a big clue about what happened to Joe.

Joe Tate's death to be revealed by Graham?

Charity and Vanessa move their relationship to the next level

Charity is left feeling like a bad mother when she struggles to entertain after Moses and Johnny, realising that she has used permanent paint on their faces, and later panics when the two boys disappear. When Charity discovers that Moses and Johnny that they are locked in the cellar, her day gets worse, but Marlon comes to the rescue, while Charity tries to distract Vanessa – who arrives just as it all kicks off. When Vanessa laughs off the incident saying that it was typical of Charity, she's left hurt, but after a heart-to-heart, the pair look to the future and decide to make plans to move in together.

Charity and Vanessa plan their future

Jacob struggles with his feelings for Maya

Jacob asks Liv to go to the cinema with him, and is left annoyed with David starts giving him relationship advice. While David is left confused with Jacob's behaviour, Maya knows exactly what's going on, and urges him to stop taking things out on his dad. When she realises just how strong Jacob's feelings are for her, she is left in turmoil, but just what will she do about it?

Marlon's romantic gesture doesn't go to plan

Marlon tells Jessie he loves her

Marlon decides to surprise Jessie after they get into the festive spirit decorating the Christmas tree with April, and spells out the words 'I love you' in fairy lights. Jessie reacts by rushing out the door, confusing Marlon, but she later explains that she has never really moved on from her first husband. Marlon then agrees to help her scatter his ashes for her to find closure.

Bernice and Dr Cavanagh to split?

Leanna and Gabby team up in a bid to end Bernice and Dr Cavanagh's relationship, and Leanna convinces Bernice that it's a good idea to wear an ugly ball gown to the gala at the Woolpack, and is left upset when Liam sides with his daughter over her. Gabby then feels guilty over her part to play in the plot, but is this the end for the new couple?

