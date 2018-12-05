Emmerdale spoilers: Guilty Daz Spencer plans to run away Your weekly spoilers for Monday 10 December to Friday 14 December

Things aren’t looking good for Daz Spencer next week in Emmerdale in the aftermath of his hit and run accident. The guilty ex-army man's plans to escape backfire, and it looks like it won't be long before he is caught. Fans are speculating whether this will be actor Mark Jordan's exit storyline, following the news in the summer of his arrest after getting into a fight with a pensioner. Elsewhere in the village, Jessie Grant finds herself thrown into an argument with Charity Dingle over Noah, which makes her worried about her work life clashing with her home life.

Will Daz be able to get away?

Daz Spencer tries to leave the village

Following the hit and run accident, Daz attempts to leave the country by secretly looking into flights, but his plans are put on hold when he spots Kerry in danger – making him assess where his loyalties lie. Daz later tries to escape a second time, but is caught out by Amelia, who wants to know where he is going…

Sarah leaves hospital

Debbie Dingle worries about her future

Debbie prepares for Sarah coming home in time for Christmas, and while it should be a happy occasion, the doting mum can't help but worry that it could be one of the last times she sees her children as her court cases looms. On the first day of the trial, Debbie feels broken and worn out, with the thought of not being with her children all too much.

Jessie and Charity fight

Jessie Grant clashes with Charity Dingle

It was only a matter of time before Jessie got into a run-in with a member of the Dingles! Next week, Jessie worries about her work life overlapping with her home life when Noah is excluded from school, and is pleaded with Marlon to let it slide by. However, Jessie isn’t happy to get involved, and soon gets into a showdown with Charity. But when Charity leans forward to throw a punch at Jessie, someone else gets in the way…

