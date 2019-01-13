Strictly Come Dancing fans can dance with Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones and more pros on a cruise - here's how You could be a Strictly champion!

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be delighted to hear that they can get involved with the show, as it prepares to head to sea on a series of cruise ships this year! Guests on-board some P&O cruise ships can meet the show's stars and also take part in the show on Strictly themed voyages - being judged by the likes of Craig Revel-Horwood, Neil Jones and Janette Manrara. Travellers will spend time training with the stars - including Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones - before taking part in the dance-off in front of a panel of judges. There will also be Q&A sessions for backstage gossip, autograph signings and fashion shows to show off the spectacular costumes. Basically, it's the ultimate dream for any Strictly fan!

You could be judged by Craig Revel Horwood!

Speaking about the experience, Neil said: "If you're a massive fan of Strictly, this is the place to be. - see the dresses, get to meet the judges." His wife Katya added: "The best part must be the guests' competition. They get a chance to experience what it's really like and to be judged by Craig Revel Horwood." Craig explained: "They (the guests) work for two weeks tirelessly learning how to dance, they enter the competition and I come to judge them in the final." Katya concluded: "I personally think the mix of cruising and Strictly Come Dancing works so well."

The lineup of dancers and judges will change depending on which cruise ship guests book, which will all travel routes around Europe throughout the Summer. All that's left to do is pack your sea-legs and keep dancing!

