Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper's big hair transformation - see her first fringe

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper underwent a new drastic hair transformation over the weekend! The seven-year-old mini style icon visited top hairdresser Luke Hersheson for a 'chic little French bob' on Sunday. Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria shared the transformation on her Instagram Stories, which showed little Harper standing perfectly still while Luke trimmed her bob and cut in a fringe. In the video, Luke explained the style he was cutting, while Victoria captioned it: "Super chic Harper" and "She is going short". In the latest video of the process, she also said: "Beyond cute, this haircut is everything!"

The transformation came after Victoria shared a note that Harper wrote for her on Saturday. Victoria, 44, shared a photo of the note, which read: "Dear mum, thank you for what you have done for us. Fun, happynise, kindnise, and most of you your heart." How adorable? The Beckhams also enjoyed a night out together on Saturday night, when they headed to new vegan burger bar Filth Foods in London's Hackney area. Victoria asked her followers: "Vegan dinner tonight with the kids, but what will they think?"

Harper wasn't the only young member of the Beckham family to get a haircut, either. David, 43, took 16-year-old Romeo to the barbers, where they both enjoyed getting a trim together. Dad David shared a video of Romeo getting a head massage after the cut and wrote alongside it: "Easy like a Sunday morning." This family sure know how to make the most out of family time at the weekends!

