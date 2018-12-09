Katya Jones reflects on exhausting Strictly experience The Strictly Come Dancing star was partnered with Seann Walsh this year

Katya Jones and Joe McFadden were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but soon it will be time for them to pass over the glitterball trophy to the next winner. And on Saturday, Katya reflected on how exhausting it is training so far into the competition, and asked her social media followers to support all the remaining couples during the last few weeks. Katya posted a video of herself and Joe dancing the American Smooth in last year's semi-final, and wrote next to it: "Same time last year when @mrjoemcfadden and I danced our American Smooth in the semi-final. I know how exhausted everyone feels, and two dances is no easy task! So give them support and appreciation for all the hard work every single person puts in!"

This year, Katya left the competition during Halloween week, when the dancer and celebrity partner Seann Walsh failed to impress the judges following a dance-off with Oti Mabuse and Graeme Swann. Katya and Seann made headlines during their time on Strictly after they were pictured drunkenly kissing. The married dancer apologised on Twitter, saying it was a "one-off mistake". She continued: "I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." While Neil and Katya have remained together, Seann was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

After Strictly, Katya and her husband Neil Jones will be busy working on another dance project, as they star in show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Katya and Neil will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. As well as dancing together on Strictly, Katya and Neil also run their own dance school called The Joneses' Studios, where they regularly go and teach at. They have also been working on the upcoming Strictly Christmas special, which will see Neil have his own dance partner. Last month, it was revealed that Neil would be one of the few pro dancers to be paired up with a celebrity for the annual show, with former Strictly semi-finalist Anita Rani.

