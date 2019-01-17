Kevin Clifton reveals the one thing he still hasn't done since his Strictly win We don't blame him!

Kevin Clifton has revealed the one thing that he still hasn't done since winning the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing – and fans love it! The dancer replied to a tweet on Thursday which read: "I wonder if @keviclifton has let go of the Glitter Ball Trophy yet? #strictly." He wrote back: "Actually I haven't," to plenty of reactions to his fans. One commented: "And don’t Kevin!! That was momentous....first ever series the public we’re voting for the professional as well as the celebrity...speaks volumes and made for one of the best finals I’ve seen."

Kevin and partner Stacey with the glitter ball trophy

Another joked: "It would have been amazing if we saw you being papped going to Rock Of Ages rehearsals, heading to the supermarket etc with your trophy!"

Kevin's Strictly win was a huge moment for him, having made it to four finals previously, before being crowned champion with latest partner Stacey Dooley. The star even fell to his knees when the winner was announced – which his dad Keith Clifton has revealed was due to the "shock and relief" he felt at the news.

Chatting to Grimsby Live, he explained: "His knees gave way. He was that relieved! It was shock and relief. It has been a long haul. He had been in four previous finals. He was overjoyed, not just for himself but for Stacey too. He put in 14-hour days throughout the series to try to make her a wonderful dancer. Stacey wanted to be the best she could be and he was prepared to help her all the way."

Even Kevin's ex-wife Karen Clifton has opened up about how hard Kevin worked for the win. After fans were moved as she was filmed rushing over to embrace Kevin following his win, she told HELLO!: "You should have seen me off camera," Karen laughed. "Knowing how passionate Kevin is, I was just in bits and so happy for him." No wonder he doesn't want to let go of that trophy!