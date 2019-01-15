Strictly's Kevin Clifton looks unrecognisable as a goth in never-before-seen photo Is that you, Kevin?

Kevin Clifton was one of the many celebrities to take part in the viral ten-year challenge on Tuesday – and he certainly looked very different in his chosen throwback photo! The Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in 2009 aged 26, and revealed that he was a "wannabe rockstar." In the photo, Kevin had long black hair, and was wearing a top hat, a black jumper and silver chains around his neck. The image was placed next to a picture of himself as Stacee Jaxx, the protagonist he will be soon playing on stage in the production of Rock of Ages.

Kevin Clifton as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

On Monday, Kevin revealed that he used to dress as a goth when he was younger, and as a result, he was rejected from Strictly the first time he auditioned. Appearing on This Morning, the 36-year-old explained: "I was a goth. I've always been a massive rock and roll fan and I used to dress like that fancying myself as a bit of a wannabe rock star and the first time I auditioned for Strictly Come Dancing I looked like that, I got an absolute no. We've got no need for some sort of emo kid on Strictly Come Dancing!" Kevin since decided to change his look, and told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I realised that I was never going to be a rock star and me dressing like that walking down the streets of Grimsby looked a bit silly!"

Kevin used to look very different!

Now, Kevin has the perfect excuse to dress up in gothic clothes again as rock star Stacee Jaxx, and he can't wait to get started! The pro dancer has been taking his new role very seriously, and has been practicing his lines all month in the lead-up to his stage debut on 22 January. He even had an extra singing lesson after struggling with a particular note in one of the show's songs. Over the weekend, Kevin shared a video of himself and his voice coach Lucy, who he thanked for helping him massively.

