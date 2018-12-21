Strictly Come Dancing winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reunite one more time The Strictly winners danced together again

Fresh from their win last weekend, Strictly Come Dancing champions Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley once again teamed up for one more dance on Thursday evening. The stars, who will go their separate ways next year during the nationwide tour, reunited to perform a little number at Seasick Steve's concert at the O2. Kevin took to his Instagram page to share his excitement, telling his fans ahead of the show: "Can't wait to perform again tonight with this little legend, the @bbcstrictly champ @sjdooley at the O2 with @seasickstevemusic."

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly last week

Kevin and Stacey lifted the Glitterball trophy this year - much to the delight of their fans! The journalist took to Twitter to tweet about her amazing win - despite the fact that she accidentally flashed her underwear during her dance. "I've won Strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night," she tweeted. Speaking about the wardrobe malfunction on This Morning a couple of days later, Stacey laughed about the situation, saying: "I'm sure people back home thought it was no surprise, at least it was massive underwear. It's like a built-in body suit, so they're not even my own knickers."

MORE: Kevin Clifton's sister reflects on Strictly champion's 'tough' year with sweet throwback

Loading the player...

Now that the show has ended, the documentary-maker has lots to look forward to including the nationwide tour which kicks off next year. However, she won't be joined by Kevin - instead, the star will take to the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec. Ahead of the work commitment, Stacey and fellow contestant Joe Sugg are set to host this year's New Year's Eve concert on the BBC. Stacey said in a statement: "2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard-hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat. Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year's Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!"

MORE: This TV star just confirmed their Strictly Come Dancing 2019 appearance

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.