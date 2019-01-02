Strictly's Kevin Clifton goes back straight to work – and it's very different from dancing Kevin's start to the year will be anything but boring!

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton has wasted no time in getting stuck back into his latest work project following the Christmas break – but it could certainly be worse! Over the weekend, the professional dancer took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself learning his lines for his upcoming role in Rock of Ages, where he will be playing Stacee Jaxx from 22 January. Kevin's latest job is a far cry from his vigorous training rehearsals during Strictly. Instead, he was able to put his feet up with a cup of tea while sitting on his balcony to enjoy the sunset. The picture got Kevin's loyal fans excited about his upcoming role, with one writing: "Can't wait to come and see you in Canterbury," while another said: "We're coming as our Christmas present from our daughter, see you in Stoke."

Kevin will be sharing the lead role of Stacee Jaxx with Blue's Antony Costa, and will be touring the country from the end of January until 6 April, before reprising his role again from 11 June until 27 July. His character is the protagonist and singer in the play's fictional band, Arsenal. Rock of Ages was first showcased on Broadway in 2009, and its popularity saw it nominated for five Tony Awards. Kevin first revealed his new lead role in September, and posted a picture of himself in character on Instagram. Fans couldn’t get over how different the star looked in a long brunette wig, as well as ripped jeans, a leather jacket, a bandana and a pair of biker boots.

While Kevin faced his fair share of ups and downs in 2018 following the breakdown of his marriage to Karen Clifton, his year ended on a high after he won Strictly for the first time with celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. Having made it to the final five times, Kevin was overcome with emotion when his name was called out, and nobody could have been happier for him than Karen – who rushed over to congratulate her ex.

Opening up about the moment, Karen told HELLO!: "You should have seen me off camera. Knowing how passionate Kevin is, I was just in bits and so happy for him." She added: "Kevin and I went through a lot this year, but the fact is we are supportive and stay positive and can be kind to one another, despite what people probably wanted. They most likely couldn’t believe that we would still be really good friends and wish the best for each other. I have a lot of love for Kevin and respect for him."

