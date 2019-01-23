Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals the painful reason he isn’t taking part in the tour Get better soon Gorka!

Gorka Marquez attended the National Television Awards on Tuesday night, which saw Strictly Come Dancing pick up the award for the Best Talent Show. And ahead of the ceremony, the popular Strictly pro chatted to HELLO! on the red carpet, where he revealed the reason he wasn’t taking part in the tour this year. He said: "I'm not doing the tour because of my injury in my back, but I am going to see them in the tour in Manchester at the weekend, and I am looking forward to that." Gorka's back injury started late last year, and the star has been getting cupping treatment to help ease the pain, and has been updating his fans with the progress on social media.

Gorka Marquez isn't taking part on the Strictly tour

The star – who was teamed with Katie Piper in the latest series - admitted that his injury had affected his dancing in the show. Taking to Instagram in November, he said: "For the last 3 weeks I have been carrying an injury in my neck and also, my lower back. They have massively restricted my training and some of the dance for the show have been tough. With being so busy on Strictly with rehearsals, Blackpool week, the Christmas special and musical week, I didn’t have the time to check out the full extent of the damage." He added: "Today I finally went to visit @leskupu to do some work on it, and put myself back in the right place."

Gorka and Gemma Atkinson met during the 2017 Strictly

Gorka – who is dating former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson - arrived alone on the red carpet on Tuesday, as Gemma made a last-minute decision to stay at home. Gorka told HELLO!: "She was going to come but she’s working and then tomorrow she has a radio [show] so she has to be up at four in the morning. So she couldn’t make it here, so I’m by myself tonight." Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly, when Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec. Since announcing their relationship on Valentine's Day last Feburary, the pair have been inseparable, and most recently moved in together in Manchester just before Christmas. Gemma also went to visit Gorka's hometown in Spain just before the end of the year, and spent Christmas Day with Gemma's mum.

