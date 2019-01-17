BBC presenter with bowel cancer launches campaign to compete on Strictly Come Dancing We're rooting for her!

A BBC podcast host and writer has launched a campaign to get herself cast on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. Deborah James, who presents You, Me & The Big C on BBC Radio 5, is known as 'Bowel Babe' online – and has been raising awareness of bowel cancer and its symptoms since she herself was diagnosed with the disease. A close friend and co-presenter of Rachael Bland, the BBC presenter who died from breast cancer in September, the Strictly superfan is gaining support online, even getting a nod from London Underground poets All On The Board.

Deborah with You, Me & The Big C hosts Rachael Bland and Lauren Mahon

Posting a snap of their poem in tribute to Deborah at North Greenwich station, the official Instagram page wrote: "It was so amazing to meet the wonderful and inspirational Deborah James @bowelbabe today. She would absolutely smash it on @bbcstrictly. To the producers of Strictly Come Dancing, Strictly Dancers, Judges, Celebrities and anyone who can help, please get this incredible woman on the show and make her Strictly dreams come true."

The campaign is being circulated with the hashtag #bowelbabeforstrictly, which Deborah is encouraging her followers to share. Having recently been given some good news from her doctors, she took to her own Instagram on Wednesday to write: "STABLE! Every Cancer patient knows that sigh of relief, the permission to breathe again, the new window of hope that starts. Never under estimate the power of one word. Yes I still have a challenge, yes I still have Cancer, but let’s continue to dance through the rain!"

She continued: "Obviously after the news, I got my dancing dress on and went to meet the wonderful N1 and E1 of @allontheboard who have created this amazing poem for a #bowelbabeforstrictly bid! It’s now up at North Greenwich station and I’ve even signed it! So please go visit when you are passing - and share the fun!"

