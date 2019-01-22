Strictly's Aljaz melts our hearts with this red carpet gesture at NTA Awards These two are soooo cute!

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec literally had us swooning on Tuesday night as we caught sight of his gentlemanly behaviour when the snow began to fall on the National Television Awards' red carpet. No sooner had heavens opened, than Aljaz whipped off his tuxedo jacket and held it in the air above wife Janette Manrara's hair to protect her from getting wet.

MORE: Where was Gemma - why was Gorka alone on the NTAs red carpet?

The handsome couple, who appeared in this week's HELLO! magazine talking romance and babies, were fan favourites on the red carpet at the NTAs. And showing himself to be a true knight in shining armour, Aljaz made sure his lovely wife did not ruin her appearance as the heavens opened.

Aljaz keeps his wife dry as the snow starts to fall

Talking to HELLO! this week, the stunning couple revealed the touching reason they would want to renew their wedding vows. The pair reminisced on their weddings, which took place in July 2017. The couple had three celebrations in: London, Janette's home state of Florida and Aljaz's native country of Slovenia.

"We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz, 28. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

MORE: Loose Women make a statement on the NTA red carpet

And even more exciting for their legions of fans is the news that babies may be on the agenda for this super-cute duo."It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," Janette revealed. "So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."