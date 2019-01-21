One couple has won every Strictly Live show so far - and it's not Stacey Dooley! This pair are unbeatable (so far)!

The Strictly Live!tour is well underway after completing its first three shows – and although Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won the series back in December, another couple has won all three shows performed so far - Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell! Strictly's official Twitter account has kept fans posted with the latest news from the tour, and revealed that Joe and Dianne had been winning over the audiences who vote at the end of each show. Their latest tweet read: "The winners last night were... @joe_sugg and @dbuzz6589! That's 3/3. Will anyone else get their hands on the Glitterball Trophy @ArenaBirmingham?"

Joe and Dianne have won all of the shows so far

Fans were quick to praise the couple, with one writing: "They've captured the nation's hearts, I can see a Joe and Dianne clean sweep happening! Couldn't happen to two more deserving people either," while another added: "I think Joe & Dianne will win most if not all, judging by the crowds roar when they are on and with Joe's amount of followers. Such a feel good show."

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for the pair though, as they both fell over together while dancing during the first night of the live tours in Birmingham. A clip recorded by an audience member showed Joe and Dianne dancing on the edge of the stage near to the audience, before they lose their footing and fall to the floor before climbing straight back up and continuing their routine. Joe joked about the incident later, tweeting: "We're all good btw! Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all. PS if you don't know what I'm on about you need to come see this tour!"

