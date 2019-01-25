BBC radio presenter to take break for 'heart upgrade' See BBC Radio 2's announcement here

BBC Radio 2 has announced that their popular radio presenter, Johnnie Walker, is taking a break from the show to have a 'heart upgrade'. While Johnnie's heart condition was not disclosed, his wife, Tiggy Walker, wrote: "I've a bit of news about Johnnie. It seems his heart needs a bit of an upgrade. The bad news is he'll be off The Rock Show & SOT70's for 6 weeks. The good news – he'll be even better when he returns with all that extra oxygen pumping round his body!"

Johnnie is receiving a 'heart upgrade'

BBC Radio 2 shared a lovely message to Johnnie on Twitter, writing: "As you may have heard, Johnnie Walker is having a 'heart upgrade' and will not be presenting his show for a number of weeks. On behalf of the audience and everyone in Wogan House, we wish Johnnie well and look forward to welcoming him back to the airwaves in the very near future." They confirmed that Huey Morgan and Tom Robinson would be presenting his show until his return.

Johnnie's fans were quick to send well wishes, with one writing: "Best wishes to Johnnie he's been present in my life for as long as I can remember, one of the few 'real' legends!" Another added: "Wishing Johnnie all the very best, look forward to you being back with us and fitting fit. Rock on." Johnnie has been a presenter on Radio 2 since 1998, and previously took a break back in 2003 after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and received chemotherapy. He returned to work in 2004, and released a statement which read: "It's taken a lot longer than I originally thought, but I reckon I'm fit enough now to come back to the Drive Time show… a huge thank you to Radio 2 listeners for all their wonderful support since I left the show in June 2003. I've been very lucky to have had so many good wishes and kindness sent in my direction, it helped enormously with my recovery – thank you so much."

