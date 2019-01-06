Find out everything you need to know about BBC's Killing Eve Are you obsessed with Killing Eve yet?

After airing on BBC America months before receiving its UK premiere, Killing Eve picked up a huge fan following across the pond, so much so that it received a primetime slot on BBC One shortly after the whole series was dropped on iPlayer. The show has gone on to pick up two Golden Globe nominations; Best Drama TV Series, and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for Sandra Oh, who plays the title character, Eve. It has also been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in 2019. So what is so special about the crime thriller and what do we know about season two so far? Find out everything you need to know here...

What is Killing Eve about?

The story focuses on Eve Polastri, a bored MI5 office worker who is somewhat obsessed with female killers and becomes convinced that a recent line of assassinations was the work of a woman. Her interest in the case leads her to head up a secret team focused on chasing down an elusive assassin - the psychopathic you can't help but root for, Villanelle. Eve and Villanelle begin a game of cat and mouse that is not only thrilling, but at times hilariously funny, thanks to the genius writing from it's creator, Fleabag's very own Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Who stars in the series?

Grey's Anatomy fans will be delighted to see the incredible Sandra Oh upfront and centre as Eve, the mild mannered, slightly awkward yet passionate MI5 worker who becomes obsessed with Villanelle, while Doctor Foster star Jodie Comer steals every scene as the memorable villain of the piece, Villanelle. Harry Potter's Fiona Shaw also appears as the socially awkward MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, while The Bridge fans will recognise Kim Bodnia as Villanelle's manager and father figure, Konstantin.

When is season two coming out?

Although the BBC haven't given an exact date for the second series yet, filming has now finished and it was confirmed that the series would be out sometime in 2019 during the BBC's new drama trailer, which showed a glimpse of Villanelle manically laughing. First look photos from the BBC also confirm that the assassin survives the season one finale and how she manages to evade Eve, while Eve goes back to working with Carolyn to bring Villanelle down.

How did season one end?

After Eve managed to track down Villanelle's home in Paris, the pair have a long conversation about their relationship, which culiminates in Eve stabbing the assassin in the stomach before immediately regretting it and running to fetch towels to help with the bleeding. While Villanelle attempts to shoot Eve, she eventually escapes the apartment with nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, it is hinted that Carolyn knows far more about the people who hired Villanelle than she is letting on, while Konstantin's fate is uncertain after his final confrontation with Villanelle.

