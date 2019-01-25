Ant and Dec announce some exciting news after incredible Britain's Got Talent audition Are you glad Ant and Dec are back together again?

Ant and Dec are having a great week! On top of winning the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards for the 18th year in a row and making the Guinness World Record as a result, the pair revealed that they have found their favourite act on Britain's Got Talent ­– and hit their Golden Buzzer! The Golden Buzzer can only be pressed once by presenters and the judges on the show, and ensures the act goes straight through to the semi-finals. Posting on Twitter, they wrote: "We hit our @BGT Golden Buzzer today. It's a real good 'un. You'll have to wait to see who it is though."

Ant and Dec has pressed their Golden Buzzer!

The pair had an emotional reunion at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in early January after Ant spent most of 2018 absent from work to focus on his recovery following a drink driving arrest. After Dec introduced him to the audience, Ant said: "Hello everyone. Oh god, I'm really really emotional now. I've missed you all. As for you (pointing at Dec) I've missed you. Thank you very much, what a warm welcome. What a great show to come back to, I'm thrilled, I'm over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?"

READ: Ant and Dec celebrate exciting news following reunion

Loading the player...

The 42-year-old also thanked Dec for his support after the pair won the Best Presenter award at the NTAs. Looking visibly emotional, Ant said: "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year, I'm shaking. I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year, it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there. I love you, man." The pair later retweeted a message defending their win, which read: "Following the backlash, Ant and Dec's official Twitter account retweeted a post that read: "To those of you who are hating: Ant McPartlin hosted all 6 of the @BGT audition episodes last year & 3 of the @ITVTakeaway live shows, so he is eligible & they both deserve it. #NTAs."

RELATED: Ant and Dec celebrate reunion at Britain's Got Talent