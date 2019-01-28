Emma Stone goes official with boyfriend Dave McCary Emma Stone and David McCary make a seriously cute couple!

Although Emma Stone has reportedly been dating David McCary since October 2017, the pair have never attended a public event with one another until now! Emma and Dave went public at the SAG Awards after posing for snaps together during their star-studded evening on Sunday. The couple were also spotted at a Los Angeles Clippers game in mid-January. It was a special night for Emma, who was nominated for two awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Maniac, and Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite.

Emma and Dave at the Los Angeles Clippers game

Although the La La Land actress missed out on both awards of the night, she seemed unconcerned as she congratulated her colleagues on their wins, and even gave Emily Blunt a kiss on the cheek as she collected the Best Supporting Award for A Quiet Place. The A-lister looked stunning during the evening in a gold embellished jumpsuit with black wide-legged trousers, while wearing her hair in a loose bun. Meanwhile Dave looked handsome in a black tuxedo. The filmmaker, 33, works as a segment director for SNL, and is also the co-founder of a comedy group, Good Neighbour.

Emma dated her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, until 2015, and previously opened up about why she chooses to keep her relationship private. Chatting to Wall Street Journal, she said: "I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason—because it's all so speculative and baseless. I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

