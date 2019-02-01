The Jump's future revealed after Beth Tweddle lawsuit Channel 4 bosses have no plans to re-launch the show

Channel 4 bosses have confirmed they have "no plans" for The Jump to return, following a spate of injuries. The series, which was presented by Davina McCall, saw celebrities take on a number of different winter sports and aired for four years.

However, 34 celebrities sustained injuries over the four series, and Beth Tweddle was so badly injured she recently revealed she is taking legal action against the programme makers due to the ongoing pain she experiences after she crashed into a barrier and fractured two vertebrae in 2016.

While the show was “rested” in 2017 to make way for the Winter Olympics in South Korea, new Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has confirmed that it will not return to screens any time soon. “You can never say never but we’ve got no plans,” he told The Mirror.

The news comes just a week after gymnast Beth Tweddle confirmed she is taking legal action to ensure "full accountability for people involved in creating shows like this" and to prevent other people suffering the same fate. "It's been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing," she said. "I'm not sure I'll ever be 100% again. The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life, and, aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element, dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened."

Other stars to be badly injured while competing on the show include Holby City actress Tina Hobley, who broke her arm in two places, cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who broke a leg, and former Strictly pro Ola Jordan, who said her leg will never be the same after sustaining ligament damage in 2015.

But it’s not all bad; it was while competing on the series in 2017 that Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews first met. The couple have since married and welcomed their baby boy, Theodore.

