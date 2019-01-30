Danny Dyer set to host new Saturday night gameshow - details He's having a career high right now

Following the huge success of his hilarious (and, we have to admit, pretty educational) show Right Royal Family, Danny Dyer is reportedly set to host a new Saturday night gameshow. According to The Sun, the 42-year-old EastEnders star will start filming for BBC series The Wall in February. It is said to be based on its American counterpart, where players can win up to £9m cash by dropping balls down a massive 40ft wall. A TV insider told the paper: "Danny’s banter and humour is why the public like him and they [the BBC] are hoping to capitalise on that. If it all lines up well they want it on TV later this year." But soap fans needn't worry, as Danny will still continue to play pub landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders.

READ: Emmerdale actor James Moore passionately speaks out on disability after awards win

The exciting news comes after Danny chatted about the future of his character Mick in a National Television Awards Q&A, confirming that he has no plans to leave the show. The regal cockney is also currently celebrating his success of Right Royal Family, which saw him trace his ancestors' royal roots and learn how they lived. It made for truly excellent television, which saw him jousting with a watermelon, pretending to hunt deer and walking around with a swear box to encourage him to behave like a saint.

READ: Loose Women's Janet Street Porter bags a role in another huge soap

Danny recently opened up to HELLO! in an interview about life with his family, including his Love Island winner daughter Dani. He said: "I was a baby when I had Dani – I couldn't even shave. So me and my eldest daughter have grown up together. We are very close and she can tell me anything." The dad-of-three continued: "I am dealing with all stages of parenthood at once. I have Dani challenging me on an adult level, Sunnie dealing with middle-child syndrome and a two-year-old running around wanting to whack his head on walls and smash the television. Me and Jo are hands on in the true sense of the word. We don't palm them off on nannies – we are not believers in all that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.