Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals surprising detail about new musical theatre role The Strictly star is playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has been impressing fans with his portrayal of Stacee Jaxx in the hit musical, Rock of Ages. And while he has taken to his new role with ease, the pro dancer has revealed that the show's opening night was a scary experience due to one surprising detail – he had only met the cast the day before! Talking on YouTube channel, Denim and Blether, Kevin said: "It was quite scary my first opening night because I only met the cast the day before the opening night as I had been rehearsing with the director." He continued: "I met the cast on the Monday, went into the theatre for the first time on the Tuesday, did a dress run and then opened. So that was pretty scary."

The pro dancer is having a great time on the stage, and gets on famously with his co-stars. He added: "The cast have been wicked, they have been really lovely and talented and I felt really safe with them lot. I'm just loving it, I'm really enjoying it. It's nice to be doing something different." Kevin has been supported by many of his Strictly pals, who have both wished him good luck on social media, and even come to watch him perform. His good friend and former Strictly dance partner, Susan Calman went to watch him perform in Glasgow. The comedian headed out to the King's Theatre when the show was playing there last week, and posted a picture on Twitter with Kevin before the show. "Popped into the Kings theatre to see my mate @keviclifton before @rockofagesuk tonight. Can’t wait to see the show!" She later added in the interval: "Half time @rockofagesuk. I love him anyway but blimey @keviclifton is magnificent. What a voice. Loving every second."

Meanwhile, Kevin's most recent dance partner and fellow Strictly winner, Stacey Dooley, is also hoping to go and watch him perform. On the red carpet at the National Television Awards last week, the investigative journalist told HELLO! that she had been texting Kevin, and that she was "hopefully" going to have time to watch him. Stacey is currently travelling the UK herself in the Strictly tour, where she has been partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec in Kevin's absence.

Next week, Kevin will have an extra-special performance when the show goes to his beloved hometown, Grimsby. Kevin shared his excitement on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the venue and writing: "Grimsby next week!!" Kevin often talks about his hometown, which was where he learnt to dance from a young age. The 36-year-old was raised by his dance teacher parents, Keith and Judy, and his younger sister Joanne is a former Strictly pro.

