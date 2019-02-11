Strictly fans reveal Bruno Tonioli's hidden talent What can't Bruno do?!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have revealed that Bruno Tonioli isn't just an amazing dancer and judge, he also has a brilliant secret talent – singing! According to one fan, the star sang during the final Strictly live tour show of 2019, and he was brilliant. Posting on social media, the impressed audience member wrote: "I was there last night! The whole cast were brilliant! Such an amazing show. And who knew Bruno could sing! Will definitely be getting tickets next year!" This isn't Bruno's only hidden skill, as he is also fluent in Italian, Portuguese, English, Spanish and French.

Bruno has been enjoying the live tour

Speaking about the congratulations from fans on the show on Twitter, Bruno wrote: "I need sleep! What an incredible experience... I know if have said this many times, it is so good to meet you all and thank you so much for your kind words and support. Working through your comments and messages now I have time, thank you all again for taking the time to reach out it really means the world."

The official Twitter account for the Strictly Live tour also praised the amazing evening, writing: "We have had a fantastic few weeks dancing our way around the country and meeting all the wonderful Strictly fans. Here is a reminder of all the fabulous fun we had this year. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Strictly Live Tour in 2020. KEEEEEEEEEEEEP DANCING!" The final show on Sunday night saw Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell become the undisputed Strictly live champs after winning almost every show. The Strictly Live tour Twitter wrote: "And the winners of the final 2019 @SCD_Live_Tour show were... @joe_sugg and @dbuzz6589 with a phenomenal 28/29 tour wins they are the undisputed Glitterball champions of the 2019 tour!"

