Karen Clifton's boyfriend David Webb pays sweet tribute to her as she marks end of chapter The Strictly Come Dancing pro was saying goodbye to a special chapter

Over the weekend, Karen Clifton marked the end of another Strictly chapter – by saying goodbye to the class of 2018 and officially wrapping up the live tour. Her boyfriend David Webb was on hand to cheer her on to the finishing line after eight months of hard work. The opera singer paid a sweet tribute to Karen, uploading a video on Instagram Stories of the pro dancer taking her final bow and high-fiving fans.

David captioned the clip: "Stupid proud of this one at the end of a whopper 8 months of @strictlycomedancing2018 & the @strictlycomedancinglive tour, her relentless energy, contagious laughter, passion for her job & her determination is pretty special. #takeabow."

Karen also marked the end of the Strictly series by sharing a similar video on Instagram and telling her followers: "End of tour run!! Thank you to all the fans who support and love us… we couldn't do it without you all." She also admitted she couldn't wait to get home to tuck into some warming tom yum soup and a glass or two of white wine.

Karen was previously married to fellow Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton from 2015 to 2018. The Burn the Floor star has found love again with opera singer David, and speaking to HELLO! in December, she admitted: "Being in love is a wonderful thing."

She added: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I'd come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

