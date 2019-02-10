Ola Jordan reveals which professionals have it harder: Dancing on Ice or Strictly Come Dancing Ola Jordan revealed that she was once dropped on her head during Strictly rehearsals

Ola and James Jordan have opened up about the differences between Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice in a new interview with HELLO!, and Ola admitted that while she thinks that while the ice skating show seems more dangerous, she was dropped on her head herself during Strictly rehearsals. "It doesn't really matter if you're a Strictly professional, or professional on Dancing on Ice," she explained. "The jobs are just as hard in some ways... I think if I was going to be a professional on the ice I think I'd be very scared of someone really hurting me, but I have been dropped on my head when I was a teacher on Strictly Come Dancing, so it is hard."

Speaking from his experience as a professional on Strictly and as a contestant on Dancing on Ice, Ola's husband James added: "From being involved in it, I would say that the danger factor on ice far, far outweighs the danger factor on Strictly… because yes we have to do lifts, but doing it on ice with a thin blade… it is really, really dangerous, especially for the female professionals on Dancing on Ice. I feel sorry for them because they're being lifted by people who aren't really that great at skating. Also for me, I've lifted before, but I have a fear of lifting someone on ice because I know really, 'Should I be doing it?' Probably not, because I'm not a good enough skater."

James also revealed that rehearsal hours are much longer for Strictly, but there is a good reason why! He explained: "That's not taking anything away from the Strictly pros because they put in so many hours. I know how hard they work because I was a Strictly pro… we put in more hours but we weren't training in a freezing cold rink, we were in a comfy studio, so it's different."

