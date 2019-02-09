Strictly's Dianne Buswell announces surprising new dance partner She's preparing for her next big show…

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has announced she's got herself a new dance partner! The star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the news that she will be dancing with Patrick Helm for the upcoming Here Come The Girls tour, which she will soon embark on with co-stars Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt. Amy, meanwhile, shared that she will be partnered with her fiancé Ben Jones, while former Strictly star Chloe – who was axed from the series in 2018 – will dance with Pasquale La Rocca.

Dianne is going on tour with Chloe Hewitt and fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden

Amy was the final star to announce her partnership on Friday. "Super excited to announce my partner on Here Comes The Girls tour is of course my fabulous fiancé and dance partner for the last seven year @benjones142," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps. "We are super excited to be sharing our love for dance around the UK and to be performing alongside @diannebuswell @chloehewitt27 @pasqualelarocca and @patrickhelm."

Ben is Amy's longtime partner both professionally and romantically - the couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. Meanwhile Dianne and Patrick have also performed together during previous tours, and Pasquale has appeared on Strictly in the past – and partnered Flavia Cacace before.

Amy with fiancé Ben

According to the website, the tour will have a mix of Ballroom and Latin routines which have been choreographed and directed by Dianne's partner Patrick. "This show promises to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow you," it reads.

While Dianne and Amy have established themselves on the hit BBC dance show, Chloe was never partnered up with a celebrity during her two-year stint on Strictly. She took the lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special.