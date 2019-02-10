The overall winners of the Strictly Come Dancing tour have been announced – and it's not Stacey Dooley! Congratulations to this pair!

Although Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton walked away with the Glitterball trophy during the Strictly Come Dancing series, the Strictly Live tour has been another matter entirely! Joe Sugg and his dance partner Dianne Buswell dominated the tour competition, and won every single one of the dates! Strictly live's official Twitter account announced the exciting news, writing: "And the winners of the final 2019 @SCD_Live_Tour show were... @joe_sugg and @dbuzz6589 With a phenomenal 28/29 tour wins they are the undisputed Glitterball champions of the 2019 tour!".

Joe and Dianne won every live show

Fans of the couple, who are dating in real life, have been hugely supportive of them throughout the tour, with one person writing: "Honestly had the best night ever watching @Joe_Sugg and @dbuzz6589 dance live and win the Glitterball. The Strictly tour is so amazing!" Another person added: "I cannot wait to watch Strictly Live Tour tonight. I cannot wait to see @Joe_Sugg and @dbuzz6589 dance. I am so excited. I am on my way now. You will be amazing!"

Although the tour is officially over, it will be a short break for Dianne, who will be back on tour with a whole new show, Here Come the Girls from 3 March. Joined by Chloe Hewitt and Amy Dowden, the trio will perform a mixture of Latin and Ballroom routines with a host of dance partners for the first ever 'Girls' tour! While Joe and Dianne kept their relationship private during the BBC show, the pair confirmed their romance ahead of the tour, and have been happily posting lovely pictures on social media, with Dianne has even appeared in Joe's vlogs. The professional dancer also recently celebrated reaching over 700,000 Instagram followers. On Friday, the dancer thanked her fans on her Instagram Story, and said: "Thank you so much 700k followers you little legends."

