Everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2019 Who do you think is going to win a BAFTA award this year?

The most exciting night in British film and television is nearly here, and we can't wait to see who brings home those coveted mask trophies! With stars attending such as Olivia Colman, who has been dominating during awards season for her role in The Favourite and Richard E. Grant, who was been winning hearts with his reaction to his nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, it will be certainly be a night to remember! Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA Awards 2019…

When are the BAFTAs 2019

Finally, an awards show that will actually be on television and won't air in the early hours in the morning in the UK! The BAFTAs will be kicking off at 7pm at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 February, and we already have our floor-length gowns, slippers and popcorn ready!

Where to watch the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs will air on BBC One on Sunday night, but won't begin at the same time as the ceremony. Instead, the show will air from 9pm and conclude at 11pm, two hours after the show actually starts. The delay will mean that the BBC bosses will have more time to edit the show before it airs – but it'll still be a busy night for the beeb!

Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2019

Joanna Lumley will be hosting the BAFTAs for the second time! The Ab Fab star took over from Stephen Fry in 2017. Speaking about her reprising her presenting role, BAFTA director Emma Baehr said: "We're thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year. She was fantastic and we're looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm." Meanwhile, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting the red carpet.

Who will present awards?

Famous faces confirmed to be presenting awards on the exciting evening include Andy Serkis, Bill Nighy, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Eddie Marsan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Ellen Page, Gary Oldman, Henry Golding, Jamie Bell, Joseph Fiennes, Lily Collins, Lucy Boynton, Luke Evans and Margot Robbie, with many, many more confirmed.

What do BAFTA winners win?

While winning an Oscar means a huge cash bonus, an impressive swag bag filled with goodies worth tens of thousands of pounds, and including holidays and car rentals, the BAFTA award is a lot more restrained! While it is unclear whether winners receive any money for the award, all nominees receive a fabulous goodie bag filled with treats. In 2018, this included a bottle of Champagne Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L’Éclat perfume and a Swarovski Crystalline ink pen.

How are the BAFTA nominees decided?

There are an amazing 7,580 members of BAFTA, 6,500 of whom are eligible to vote for the film awards. Being a member of BAFTA costs £450 a year in fees, and all 6,500 names are listed on the official BAFTA site. Famous faces who have a say in the winners of the prestigious awards include Stephen Fry, Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

The royal family and the BAFTAs

The royal family have long had a connection with the awards ceremony, as Prince Philip was appointed its first president in 1959. His grandson, Prince William, subsequently became president in 2010, and has attended the awards ceremony three times. The Queen also has a special connection to the BAFTAs, and was presented an honorary award in recognition of her outstanding patronage of the film and television industries in 2013.