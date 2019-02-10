﻿
BAFTA 2019 winners - LIVE WINNERS REVEALED

SPOILER: If you don't want to know the winners before watching the show live on TV this evening do not read any further

Hollie Richardson
It's the biggest night of the year in British TV and Film, but who will walk away with a BAFTA this year? The nominees list is simply outstanding this year, with delightfully dark period film The Favourite up for an incredible 12 awards. Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born and Roma are also in the running for Best Film, while stars including Olivia Colman, Rami Malek and Rachel Weisz are just some of the actors up for the covetable gongs. Stick with us to find out the night's winners as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…

***SPOILER ALERT***** Do not read on if you don't want to watch the results before they air on TV. 

Best Film

Black KKKlansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Roma - WIN
A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman 
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma - WIN
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WIN
Viola Davis, Widows

Rising EE Star

Letitia Wright - WIN

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WIN
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite - WIN

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WIN

Best Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma - WIN
Shoplifters

Best British Short Film

73 Cows - WIN
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale

Best British Short Animation

I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse - WIN

Best Documentary

Free Solo - WIN
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

Best Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma - WIN

Best Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

Best Original Music

Black KkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born - WIN

Best Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite - WIN
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary, Queen of Scots

Best Editing


Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice - WIN

Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy
Beast - WIN
A Cambodian Spring
Pili
Ray & Liz

Best Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther - WIN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

Best Make-Up and Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
Mary, Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Cold War
The Favourite - WIN
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Black KkKlansman - WIN
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

