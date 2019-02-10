BAFTA 2019 winners - LIVE WINNERS REVEALED SPOILER: If you don't want to know the winners before watching the show live on TV this evening do not read any further

It's the biggest night of the year in British TV and Film, but who will walk away with a BAFTA this year? The nominees list is simply outstanding this year, with delightfully dark period film The Favourite up for an incredible 12 awards. Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born and Roma are also in the running for Best Film, while stars including Olivia Colman, Rami Malek and Rachel Weisz are just some of the actors up for the covetable gongs. Stick with us to find out the night's winners as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…

***SPOILER ALERT***** Do not read on if you don't want to watch the results before they air on TV.

Best Film

Black KKKlansman

Green Book

The Favourite

Roma - WIN

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite - WIN

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma - WIN

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the BAFTAs

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WIN

Viola Davis, Widows

Rising EE Star

Letitia Wright - WIN

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WIN

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite - WIN

Amy Adams on the red carpet

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WIN

Best Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma - WIN

Shoplifters

Best British Short Film

73 Cows - WIN

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

Best British Short Animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse - WIN

Best Documentary

Free Solo - WIN

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Best Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma - WIN

Best Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Best Original Music

Black KkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born - WIN

Best Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite - WIN

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite - WIN

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary, Queen of Scots

Best Editing



Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice - WIN

Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy

Beast - WIN

A Cambodian Spring

Pili

Ray & Liz

Best Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther - WIN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

Best Make-Up and Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite - WIN

Mary, Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite - WIN

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Black KkKlansman - WIN

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born