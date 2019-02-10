BAFTA 2019 winners - LIVE WINNERS REVEALED
SPOILER: If you don't want to know the winners before watching the show live on TV this evening do not read any further
It's the biggest night of the year in British TV and Film, but who will walk away with a BAFTA this year? The nominees list is simply outstanding this year, with delightfully dark period film The Favourite up for an incredible 12 awards. Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born and Roma are also in the running for Best Film, while stars including Olivia Colman, Rami Malek and Rachel Weisz are just some of the actors up for the covetable gongs. Stick with us to find out the night's winners as they are announced, and see if your favourites have won…
***SPOILER ALERT***** Do not read on if you don't want to watch the results before they air on TV.
PHOTOS: All the best photos from the red carpet
Best Film
Black KKKlansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Roma - WIN
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma - WIN
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the BAFTAs
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WIN
Viola Davis, Widows
Rising EE Star
Letitia Wright - WIN
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WIN
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite - WIN
Amy Adams on the red carpet
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WIN
Best Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma - WIN
Shoplifters
Best British Short Film
73 Cows - WIN
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
Best British Short Animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse - WIN
Best Documentary
Free Solo - WIN
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Best Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma - WIN
Best Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody - WIN
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Best Original Music
Black KkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born - WIN
Best Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite - WIN
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary, Queen of Scots
Best Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice - WIN
Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy
Beast - WIN
A Cambodian Spring
Pili
Ray & Liz
Best Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther - WIN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
Best Make-Up and Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite - WIN
Mary, Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Best Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite - WIN
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Black KkKlansman - WIN
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born