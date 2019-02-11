Jason Isaacs drops huge hint on when Netflix's The OA season two will drop Jason Isaacs played Hap Percy in The OA

Fans were blown away by Netflix's creepy drama, The OA, which became a sleeper hit after premiering on the streaming site back in December 2016. However, although the series was immediately renewed for season two, the second instalment still hasn't premiered after a two year hiatus, and the release date has been kept tightly under wraps, until now!

Jason opened up about The OA and Star Trek: Discovery

Chatting to HELLO! at the BAFTA awards on Sunday night, Jason Isaacs, who plays the villainous scientist Hap Percy in the show, opened up about when fans might expect season two. He said: "That's very nearly… I'm not allowed to say. I can't even finish that sentence but you won't be holding your breath too long… It has been a while coming but it's quality and I think it's exquisite and unparalleled in its imagination and it'll be worth the wait. But it won't be too long, the wait."

Brit also opened up about the long wait

Speaking about how the first season suddenly dropped on Netflix without warning, and whether season two would do the same, he added: "Yeah well I think… keep checking your Netflix." The show's lead, Brit Marling, recently took to Instagram to address to long wait for season two, writing: "Because I'm both the lead actor and a lead writer we can't leap-frog the production. We have to write all eight chapters up front before we can begin shooting the first chapter."

Jason also opened up about whether Lorca would be back for season two of Star Trek: Discovery, joking: "Is that recording? Well that's a shame isn't it. You're not getting anything of me! I do love it though, I do think it's a completely different tone, the second series, and I'm glued to it every way. And Anson [Mount] is filling my chair admirably I think."