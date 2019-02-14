See this Strictly Come Dancing couple's sweet Valentine's Day message How are you celebrating the special day?

The 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing saw romance blossoming between two adorable couples; Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, and Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts, and the latter have celebrated Valentine's Day with the sweetest Instagram post! Giovanni shared a sweet selfie on the pair together, writing: "Buon San Valentino Principessa," while translates to 'happy Valentine's Day Princess.' Fans were quick to praise the sweet post, with one writing: " Okay I really need to enrol my bf into some Italian classes brb," while another added: "Love you two. So happy you found each other. You were meant to dance together always."

Ashley recently opened up about their relationship to Weekend magazine, explaining: "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days. Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice." Giovanni also recently shared a sweet video of himself going for a walk with his new girlfriend, who is singing in the clip, unaware that he is filming. Upon noticing, she sweetly looks into his eyes before saying: "Stop!" Jokingly repeating her, Giovanni can be heard using her nickname, saying, "Stop, baby stop!" as Ashley laughs.

Meanwhile, Joe and Dianne celebrated Valentine's Day morning in an unusual way, as Joe blindfolded his girlfriend! Sharing a video of Dianne in their hotel room, he joked: "Well… how's your Valentine's morning going?" He also recently shared a photo of himself with his girlfriend after the pair won the Strictly Live tour Glitterball trophy, and wrote: "I finally won a Glitterball, but this girl is still a million times more special."

