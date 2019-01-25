Strictly couple Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts pack on the PDA during tour The stars confirmed their romance after the Strictly final

They are the hottest new Strictly Come Dancing couple, so it's no wonder Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts can't keep their hands off each other. The couple, who confirmed their romance shortly after the show's final, were pictured looking rather loved-up as they walked down the streets during a low-key outing in Leeds. Unable to hide their smiles, they happily held hands whilst making their way into a restaurant on Thursday. Their relaxed date comes shortly after Giovanni made their relationship Instagram official.

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts out in Leeds this week

Earlier this week, the pair skipped the National Television Awards to enjoy a romantic date night. The handsome Italian, 28, took the opportunity to share snippets of the evening with his new love, marking the first time he has shared a post of Ashley on social media. "My date @iamashleyroberts," he wrote on Instagram stories. Although Strictly has come to an end, Giovanni and Ashley are no doubt relishing getting to know each other during the nationwide tour.

Ashley, 37, recently opened up about their new romance. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days," she told Weekend magazine. "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice." Meanwhile, Giovanni confirmed that they were dating during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine. During their recent talk, the show's host Lorraine Kelly asked him about Ashley, and he replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

