Strictly's Joe Sugg lands debut acting role in new love story The YouTube star will be starring in an interactive story

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg will be appearing in his first ever acting role following his popularity on the BBC One dance show. The 27-year-old YouTube star will be playing the lead role in a new romance story released by mobile app unrd. Zoella's younger brother told The Sun: "I am so excited to be acting in my first ever story with unrd. It has all of the heart of a traditional love story, set in London, whilst incorporating a new way of storytelling for a digital audience." The format of the story allows viewers to access it on their phone, and watch what happens first-hand, with access to Joe's phone, and process the story through messages and other interactive elements sent by himself, his friends and family over a series of days.

Strictly's Joe Sugg has landed his first acting role

It's been a whirlwind few months for Joe, who not only made it to the final in Strictly, but found love with his dance partner, Dianne Buswell. The pair went on to triumph the Strictly tour, and won 28 out of the 29 shows, only being beaten once by Strictly winner Stacey Dooley and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec. After the Strictly tour came to an end on Sunday, Dianne reflected on Joe's dancing journey on Instagram in a sweet message.

She said: "Taking it all in with the boy that started this Strictly journey with no idea what ballroom or Latin dancing was to now going out in front of 10 thousand people at the 02 arena dancing like a pro! @joe_sugg you should be so, so proud of yourself because I’m the proudest dance teacher ever, I promise to still give you an hour ballroom lesson a week so you can KEEP DANCING."

Joe and Dianne started their relationship after being paired on Strictly

While Joe and Dianne kept their relationship private during the BBC show, the pair confirmed their romance ahead of the tour, and have been happily posting lovely pictures on social media, with Dianne has even appeared in Joe's vlogs – much to the delight of their fans, who have dubbed them 'Joanne'.

Joe confirmed his romance with Dianne just after the Strictly final in December. The vlogger announced his new relationship status on social media in a heartfelt tribute to his new girlfriend. Posting a photo of the pair on Instagram, he wrote next to the image: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

Joe and Dianne talk Strictly Come Dancing

