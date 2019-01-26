Giovanni Pernice reveals sweet nickname for girlfriend Ashley Roberts Cute couple alert!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have certainly been embracing their cute PDAs since confirming their relationship – and now it seems they've moved on to pet names! On Friday, Giovanni shared an adorable video to his Instagram Story, as he went for a stroll with his new girlfriend. With his arms around her, Ashley begins singing to herself without realising Giovanni is filming. Upon noticing, she sweetly looks into his eyes before saying: "Stop!" Jokingly repeating her, Giovanni can be heard using her nickname, saying, "Stop, baby stop!" as Ashley laughs. Aren't these two the cutest?

Ashley and Giovanni are enjoying spending time together on the tour

The couple have recently begun posting insights into their relationship on social media, after keeping their romance private for the weeks following the Strictly final. Giovanni recently shared a sweet photo from their holiday together in Miami over the Christmas period, which showed them having fun on a jet ski. "On our way to Leeds," he joked, as the pair were heading there for the next leg of the Strictly tour.

His post came shortly after he and Ashley skipped the National Television Awards to enjoy a romantic date night. The Italian dancer took the opportunity to share snippets of the evening with his new love, marking the first time he has shared a post of Ashley online. "My date @iamashleyroberts," he wrote on Instagram stories.

Last week, Ashley opened up about their new romance, too. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days," she told Weekend magazine. "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

