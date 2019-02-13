Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman reveal they would approve if their husbands joined Strictly The so-called curse struck again during last year's series

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were quizzed on whether they would let their husbands compete in the show – and the pair both gave a resounding "Yes!" The TV stars were chatting to The Sun's Dan Wootton and asked about the so-called Strictly curse, which has seen several relationships and even some marriages break down as a result of celebrity couples becoming close.

Claudia, who has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since 2000, admitted: "I would say to him, 'Enjoy yourself. I'm looking forward to seeing your cha-cha, then come and recreate it in our kitchen.'" Tess, who shares two daughters with husband Vernon Kay, pointed out: "Is there such a thing as the Strictly curse? Or is it just people having relationships? They are grown adults, they are free to do whatever they like. They come on the show and it's their choice. It's not up to us to judge them."

Claudia went on to say that the curse isn't just limited to the BBC One dance show, noting: "Weirdly, I just talked to Holly (Willoughby) and Phil (Schofield) and we were saying, when people are close, you know… People found love on Dancing on Ice. Adorable. Yes, it can happen."

Tess and Claudia slammed the so-called Strictly curse

The latest series of Strictly made big headlines after pro dancer Katya Jones was caught kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh outside a pub in London. The pair set tongues wagging and apologised for their actions; Katya said it was a drunken mistake and that she still loves her husband Neil Jones, while Seann was dumped by his girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Humphries.

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell also split from her Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan. Dianne has since been dating her celebrity partner Joe Sugg and judging by their social media posts and vlogs, the couple couldn't be more in love.

