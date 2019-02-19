Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall to star in new TV series - and it might surprise you! Jane Austen fans - this is one for you!

We still miss Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman on Death in Paradise after he left the show back in 2017, but the star will be returning to our screens very soon with a brand new ITV drama, and we can't wait! The actor will star in the upcoming adaptation of one of Jane Austen's final and incomplete novel, Sanditon. Fans may have a while to wait though, as the eight-episode miniseries has jut began filming in Bristol.

Kris will star in the Jane Austen period drama

In the new series, Kris will play Mr Parker, the head of the family who is described as "full of energy and charm' and a 'risk-taker". Speaking about the series, the screenwriter Andrew Davies said: "It's been such fun to develop Jane Austen's fragment into a series – now I'm eager to see our exceptional cast bring Sanditon to life." Speaking about the plot, he added: "Jane Austen managed to write only a fragment of her last novel before she died - but what a fragment! Sanditon tells the story of the transformation of a sleepy fishing village into a fashionable seaside resort, with a spirited young heroine, a couple of entrepreneurial brothers, some dodgy financial dealings, a West Indian heiress, and quite a bit of nude bathing. It's been a privilege and a thrill for me to develop Sanditon into a TV drama for a modern audience."

Kris left Death in Paradise back in 2017 after it became increasingly difficult to film for months at a time in the Caribbean as his two children, Thomas and Elsie, got older. Chatting to Radio Times about Thomas beginning school, he said: "Every year except last year we took Thomas out with us. The only reason they didn't come out last year was because my daughter was born and she was only three months old when filming started. Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it's time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line."

