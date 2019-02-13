Richard Curtis' new Beatles rom com already looks like a huge hit From the writer of Notting Hill and Love Actually!

The first trailer for Richard Curtis' new rom com, Yesterday, dropped on Tuesday evening, and already looks set to be a huge hit! The film follows Jack Malik, a failed songwriter who has a bike accident during a mysterious worldwide blackout and wakes up to find that no one in the world remembers who the Beatles are… except him. Seeing an opportunity, Jack sets out to become the biggest songwriter of all time – by claiming all of the Beatles hits as his own.

Loading the player...

The film has an all-star cast including Lily James, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran, while newcomer Himesh Patel plays Jack. Fans were delighted by the trailer for the film, which is directed by Danny Boyle, with one person writing: "This is the greatest concept for a movie of all time﻿," while another added: "I found this movie trailer genuinely interesting. A struggling singer-songwriter suffers an accident and wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed--so he starts 'writing' their tunes to great acclaim."

READ: 12 Valentine's Day movies that have something for everyone

Newcomer Himesh Patel plays Jack

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil also spoke about the new trailer, tweeting: "Oh my god this looks amazing and they cast a South Asian as the LEAD, in a movie not about being South Asian, who all the girls are in love with. This. Is. Goddam. Progress." However, not everyone was convinced by the new trailer, with one person writing: "Not sure how I feel about 'Yesterday'. The entire premise is interesting, but I'd find it hard to believe that without the Beatles that the entire pop culture landscape would be exactly the same." Richard Curtis is best known from writing hit rom coms including Love Actually, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral. The upcoming movie was filmed in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and Gorleston Beach in Norfolk, where around 5,000 extras were cast to sing along to the Beatles greatest hits.

READ: Big Little Lies season two photos shows first look at Meryl Streep