WATCH: Derry Girls season two trailer is here!

Derry Girls was the comedy hit of 2018, and the trailer for the second series is finally here! The Channel 4 series, which follows Irish schoolgirls Erin, Orla, Michelle and Clare, along with the 'wee English fella' James, as they grow up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles has a huge following, and fans were delighted by the sneak peek of the new series. The trailer showed the group travelling for a weekend away, getting ready to attend a Take That concert, and dancing to Oops Upside Your Head at a school disco.

Speaking about the sneak peek, one person wrote: "Derry Girls season 2! We are not worthy. Having watched it five times, YouTubed best bits more than I can count and then taking it too far (or perhaps not far enough) giving it as homework to my student writing his dissertation on the Good Friday Agreement." Another person added: "Yasssssssssssss! The first series was the best thing on TV in 2018." The cast were also emotional after the trailer was released, with Nicola Coughlan writing: "I meant to say 'We back [expletive]' but I got overwhelmed and excited and now I'm doing a happy cry. Series two is so magic, I'm so proud of it and so excited I'm not able." Actress Bronagh Waugh added: "Eeeeee! SO excited for the return of #DerryGirls and that I can FINALLY say I AM IN IT!"

Speaking about the upcoming series, which has yet to have been given an airdate, channel 4 boss Ian Katz said: "Derry Girls is a blast of fresh air. It's everything we want from Channel 4 comedy: young, warm, brimming with new talent and rooted in an underrepresented part of the country. And a hit to boot. I'm delighted that we’ve commissioned a second series and can't wait to see what Lisa does next."

