Producer confirms whether Meghan Markle will be on final season of Suits Have we said goodbye to Rachel Zane for good?

After it was announced that Suits season nine will be it's last, fans hoped that Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, who played Rachel Zane and Mike Ross in Suits respectively, might have reprised their roles for the finale. However, the producer of the hit series, Aaron Korsh, has now said that they are "not currently pursuing" the Duchess of Cambridge to make an appearance in the hit l show – but Patrick could well make a return!

Meghan won't be appearing in the final season

Chatting at the Television Critics Association press tour, Aaron Korch said: "We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us. I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero." Speaking about Patrick's return, he continued: "I had discussed with Patrick, when he left, the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it. But we're just starting our writers' room for the final season, so I don't know yet if Harvey's former protégé will be needed back."

Meghan left her role in the show ahead of marrying into the royal family in 2018. Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

