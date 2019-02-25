Strictly Come Dancing stars surprised The Greatest Dancer's Ellie Fergusson in the sweetest way Ellie spoke to HELLO! just after she was crowned winner of The Greatest Dancer

Viewers couldn’t have been happier for 14-year-old Ellie Fergusson on Saturday night, when the teenage ballerina was crowned winner of The Greatest Dancer. Ellie has had an incredible journey since the beginning of the competition, and was supported throughout by team captain Oti Mabuse. And it wasn't just Oti who was rooting for Ellie, but the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing pros too. Following her win, Ellie spoke to HELLO! about her time on the show, and revealed just how lovely Oti and the pros are, who surprised her on her birthday. "The night they all performed on the show was also my birthday, so they all sang happy birthday to me," she said.

Ellie Fergusson with her mentor, Strictly star Oti Mabuse

"And I got to see a lot of them on Saturday night too," she added, referring to the mass number of pros including Neil Jones and Janette Manrara who were in the audience on the final night. As well as having an incredible dance career ahead of her, Ellie is also very much looking forward to performing on the next series of Strictly. "I have watched Strictly since I was tiny, forever, so I can't believe I am going to be on it myself," she said. As well as all the professionals, Ellie is also excited to meet ballerina Darcey Bussell.

MORE: Martin Lewis announces shocking new career move

Ellie will be performing on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing

READ: Kym Marsh announces shock decision to quit Coronation Street

Ellie had nothing but praise for Oti, who has guided her through and helped her grow in confidence from the beginning. "Oti was so nice and enthusiastic and really helped me. To believe in myself because she has believed in me since the day one, and she really gave me the confidence and to just go for it," Ellie said. The teenager's mum Aileen was also very proud, and told us: "It's an incredible time, a little bit in shock, still stunned. To see her grown in confidence over the past few months has been lovely to see. Ellie celebrated last night with friends and dance teachers and some other acts, we are hoping to see some family back home too."

Loading the player...

The Greatest Dancer premiere

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.