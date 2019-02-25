Martin Lewis announces shocking new career move: all the details We would never have guessed!

Martin Lewis is one of the seven celebrities will be taking to the stage at the London Palladium to perform an iconic musical theatre number. Speaking about his new gig, the This Morning money expert revealed: "I don't listen to music. I don't sing. I've never been in a choir. And I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I've been watching them with her; and when I mentioned that I'd been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited."

Martin Lewis has landed a new gig

"I love my little girl, and I love a challenge," he added. "So I'm going to try and take my vocal chords to places they've never been before!" This year's line-up also includes; broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, Only Fools and Horses actress Tessa Peake Jones, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Joel Dommett, comedian London Hughes, Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh.

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by Elaine Paige as they prepare to embark on this once in a lifetime performance. Elaine Paige will be joined by Broadway icon, Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, dance sensation Kevin Clifton and West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas. After each performance, the celebrities will be scored by the judges and studio audience where one person will get be crowned victorious. All Star Musicals will return to ITV this Spring, and will be hosted by John Barrowman. The one-off show will also feature very special performances from John and all of the all-star panel.