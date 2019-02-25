Kevin Clifton confirms surprising career move after winning Strictly The Strictly star has an exciting new job!

Strictly Come Dancing reigning champion Kevin Clifton is set to swap the dance floor for a place on the judging panel on ITV's one-off special All Star Musicals, it has been confirmed. The professional dancer will be joined alongside Elaine Paige, Kristin Chenoweth and Trevor Dion Nicholas as fellow judges. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday morning, Kevin shared his joy over the new role. "Delighted to announce I will be on the judging panel for All Star Musicals on ITV alongside Elaine Paige, @kchenoweth and @astonishingtrev," he said.

The announcement comes shortly after Kevin revealed his future on Strictly remains in doubt. The 36-year-old, who is on his Rock of Ages tour at the moment, confessed that BBC show bosses are yet to contact him with an offer of a new contract. Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio on Friday, the pro shared: "I'm kind of hoping to get the call to go back on Strictly. I haven't had it yet but that's just how it works."

Shocked to hear the news, Chris went on to reveal that he received his contract. "I've got my contract," he disclosed. "I've got to go for a medical because I've got a dodgy left knee so I can run on it, I can go straight but laterally I have an issue with my knee so that could be a problem." Kevin is set to wrap up his role as Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages stage production in late July and hopes to return to the Strictly dance floor shortly after.

Meanwhile, All Star Musicals will see seven celebrities do their best to impress the judges by taking to the stage at the London Palladium to perform an iconic musical theatre number. After each performance, the celebrities will be scored by the judges and studio audience where one person will get be crowned victorious. This year's line-up includes; broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, money expert Martin Lewis, Only Fools and Horses actress Tessa Peake Jones, I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Joel Dommett, comedian London Hughes, Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh. All Star Musicals will return to ITV this Spring, and will be hosted by John Barrowman. The one-off show will also feature very special performances from John and all of the all-star panel.

